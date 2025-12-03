HITO petitions Centre to halt East Jaintia Hills cement plant citing ecological threats

A leading pressure group in Meghalaya has petitioned the Centre to oppose the proposed cement plant in East Jaintia Hills district.

The Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation (HITO), in a representation to Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav, has sought scrapping of the project “in its entirety”, arguing that it is “incompatible with the local environment, agricultural landscape and long-standing traditional livelihood systems of indigenous

communities”.

The representation, signed by HITO president Donbok Dkhar and legal secretary Shaniah Nongrum, warned that the risks would be irreversible and the damage permanent. The four-page letter was submitted through the deputy director general of forest (DDGF) in Shillong on Monday.

Shree Cement Company plans to begin work next year on the proposed unit, which envisions a clinker production capacity of 0.95mt per annum and cement capacity of 0.99mt per annum.

HITO has demanded immediate cancellation of the environmental clearance process; suspension of all appraisal and procedural steps; and protection of the ecological and agricultural integrity of Daistong village and neighbouring areas by rejecting the project. Daistong, located about 1.4km from the proposed site, comprises roughly 140 households.

Citing the company’s executive summary and ground conditions, HITO said the project requires 600KLD of water.

“Paddy cultivation in the area depends on local streams and groundwater recharge. Any diversion for industrial use will reduce irrigation water, alter hydrological patterns, and trigger long-term agricultural decline,” the representation stated.

It added that the company itself acknowledges that operations will cause a permanent shift from agricultural to industrial land use.

“Meghalaya supports development, but not at the cost of land, water and the lifelines of indigenous communities. We urge the ministry to uphold environmental justice and reject this project,” HITO said. Copies have been sent to chief minister Conrad K. Sangma, the ministry of environment, forest and climate change officials and the Meghalaya state pollution control board.