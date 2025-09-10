Trade veto cloud over PM Modi visit: Naga body protests repeal of Free Movement Regime

The indefinite trade embargo imposed by the United Naga Council, an apex body of Nagas in Manipur, against the Centre’s “unilateral” decisions to “abrogate” the FMR or Free Movement Regime and fence the India-Myanmar border is currently underway in the state.

The UNC went ahead with their protest even after governor A.K. Bhalla’s “request” to lift the embargo in view of the Prime Minister’s visit to the state on September 13.

The state machinery is currently geared up to ensure Modi’s visit, his first to the state after the conflict between the Meiteis and the Kuki-Zos began in May 2023, passes smoothly. The trade embargo, if it continues, will not be a good commentary on how issues in the strife-hit state are being allowed to fester.

The UNC, through a statement on September 3, blamed the “indifferent attitude of the government” for its decision to impose the trade embargo.

The FMR is an arrangement between India and Myanmar to allow those living on either side of the international border to venture as deep as 16km into each other’s territory without any official document/visa. However, this is suspended now. This distance has been reduced to 10km since December 24, 2024, after availing a border pass.

The UNC, in a memorandum to Bhalla in May, had said that the “abrupt ending of free movement regime and construction of fencing on the pretext of security reasons, proliferation of arms smuggling and drugs, influx of illegal immigrants is an attempt to further bifurcate the indigenous Nagas as there are no such elements of vices in Naga areas”.

The decisions on the FMR and the fencing were announced by Union home minister Amit Shah in February, 2024, a move which the UNC said has “severed our deep historical, cultural and familial ties with our brethren across the border in Myanmar.” The Kuki-Zos of Manipur and the Mizos of Mizoram are also opposed to

the move.

The India-Myanmar border runs along the Indian states of Manipur (398km), Mizoram (510km), Arunachal Pradesh (520km) and Nagaland (215km).

The first day of the embargo saw trucks stranded in several Naga-majority areas. Truckers were told to return as there was no guarantee for how long the trade embargo would continue, an UNC member said.

“You can say the entire state is affected because of this embargo. Chandel, Ukhrul, Senapati and Tamenglong districts have been affected. Truckers were told to return. It will continue till the authorities address our demands. One of our demands is to put in abeyance the border fencing work underway in Chandel-Tengnoupal area till talks on the FMR continue,” an UNC member told The Telegraph.

He added: “Free movement between people residing on either side of the border in Myanmar and India is a misnomer. With so many restrictions and fencing under construction, where is free movement? To us, it is as good as scrapped.”

The UNC had made it clear that it would impose the trade embargo after its talks with the MHA on August 26 failed to provide a breakthrough.

Leading Naga organisations have extended support to the embargo.