MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 28 June 2025

Six militants from banned Kangleipak Communist Party, including three women, arrested in Manipur

Police arrested one active cadre of KCP (PWG) involved in extortion activity from Chingarel Tejpur area in Imphal East district on Thursday

PTI Published 28.06.25, 10:30 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

Manipur Police arrested six militants including three woman of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Peoples' War Group) from Imphal West and East district, an officer said on Saturday.

Three cadres including two women of the Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) were arrested from Thangmeiband Thingel Leikai area in Imphal West district on Friday. They were involved in extortion activities, the officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police arrested one active cadre of KCP (PWG) involved in extortion activity from Chingarel Tejpur area in Imphal East district on Thursday.

Two active cadres of KCP (PWG) also involved in extortion activity were arrested from Wangkhei Ningthem Pukhri Mapal area of Imphal East district on Thursday, the officer added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Manipur
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Get behind Mamdani, Sanders tells Democrats as anti-Muslim hate surges online

The influential US senator from Vermont says the New York City mayoral candidate is just what the Democratic Party needs
Kunal Ghosh
Quote left Quote right

Kasba incident is heinous. Let there be harshest punishment. TMC is vocal against such crimes

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT