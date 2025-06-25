Three Assam police personnel injured after grenade hurled at CRPF camp in Bokakhat

Three Assam Police personnel were injured when two motorcycle-borne persons lobbed a grenade at a CRPF camp, where they were staying, at Bokakhat in Golaghat district, police said on Wednesday.

The grenade was lobbed at the camp in Sapguri area on Tuesday night and the injured were admitted to Swahid Kamala Miri Civil Hospital in Bokakhat where they were undergoing treatment, a police officer said.

The injured were stated to be out of danger.

The police rushed to the spot and recovered splinters from the spot, the officer said.

Investigations were underway to ascertain the identity of the persons involved in the incident.

"We are investigating from all angles, including whether it was the handiwork of extremists, poachers or miscreants," the officer added.

Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, representing Bokakhat constituency, visited the hospital and inquired about the health of the injured police personnel.

"I strongly condemn this cowardly act of violence. Such incidents have no place in a civilised society and will not deter our collective resolve to maintain peace and harmony in the region," Bora posted on X.

