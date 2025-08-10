Kuki, Naga groups lift road blockades: Talks with Manipur government ease tensions

The economic blockade called by Kuki organisations along NH-2 in Kangpokpi was withdrawn on Saturday morning, hours after a Naga organisation lifted its indefinite blockade against the movement of Kuki-Zo people on a road linking Kangpokpi with Churachandpur.

On Friday, the Kuki civil society organisations (CSOs) had imposed the blockade on the supply of essential commodities through NH-2 in protest against the Foothill Naga Coordination Committee (FNCC) blockade, which began on July 18.

The FNCC’s action was in opposition to the proposed construction of a road by the Kuki-Zos through what it termed Nagas’ “ancestral territories” without their consent, and in response to the administration’s failure to resolve the issue even after 21 days.

The FNCC blockade was lifted following a meeting with the state government on Friday evening.

Manipur is currently under President’s Rule.

A statement issued by the working committee of the Kuki-Zo CSOs on Saturday said: “Although after much delay and at the cost of tremendous hardship and suffering faced by the Kuki-Zo people, we acknowledge the intervention of the governor of Manipur in opening the 20+ days of total communal blockade against the particular community of the Kuki-Zo people along our Kangpokpi to Churachandpur lifeline.”

The working committee was referring to Friday’s meeting between representatives of the state government and the FNCC in Imphal, which resulted in the immediate withdrawal of the indefinite blockade.

Expressing gratitude for the “mature stand” taken by the United Naga Council (UNC) “in localising the current issue and upholding humanitarian principles”, the working committee also acknowledged “the support extended by other well-wishers and the general Kuki-Zo population in ensuring the success of this economic blockade”.

The Kuki-Zo CSOs, however, made it clear to all stakeholders and the state and central authorities that they “will never allow any organisation to dictate terms along our lifelines and we appeal to our people to be always prepared to voice our democratic protests if and when necessitated in the coming future”.

The Kuki CSOs’ daylong blockade had affected the movement of trucks carrying essential commodities. NH-2 connects Assam, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram.

FNCC-govt meeting

The FNCC agreed to call off its 22-day blockade following an “understanding” reached with the state government, which “clarified” in Friday’s meeting that it has not approved or sanctioned any such roads as pointed out by the FNCC.

The government assured that legal action will be taken after verifying the status of such illegal constructions, and naming, if any, will not be permitted.

Over concerns expressed by the FNCC regarding designated camps for rebels and the interests and apprehensions of Nagas in the foothill areas, the state government said it will “seriously” consider the same in consultation with the Centre.

On illegal poppy cultivation, both parties acknowledged that the state government has been taking “stern actions” against those involved under the NDPS Act and PIT (NDPS) Act.