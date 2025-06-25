151 held over Dhubri meat row, says Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said a total of 151 individuals have been arrested in connection with the law and order situation in Dhubri, which emerged after the recovery of “prohibited meat” from the premises of a temple on June 8, a day after Eid.

Sarma made the remarks after chairing a comprehensive review meeting on the situation in Dhubri town, with particular focus on the maintenance of peace and

public order.

The meeting “notably” took stock of the enforcement response following the “prohibited meat” recovery at the Hanuman Mandir in Ward No. 3 — an incident that sparked considerable tension and disturbance in the locality.

This was Sarma’s second visit to Dhubri since June 13.

Referring to the recovery of “cattle heads” from the temple premises, Sarma said those responsible for the act had been identified, and that the principal accused, Mintu Ali, was currently absconding. He added that authorities were hopeful the individual would surrender soon.

There has reportedly been a rise in recovery of cattle parts across the state, fuelling tension in several areas.

Revealing that 151 arrests had been made so far in connection with the June 8 incident, Sarma said non-bailable warrants had also been issued against several

other accused.

He further said discussions were ongoing with the Centre to set up a permanent army camp in the vicinity of Dhubri town.

Tuesday’s review meeting was attended by chief secretary Dr Ravi Kota, director-general of police Harmeet Singh, inspector general of police (law & order) Akhilesh Kumar Singh, district commissioner Dibakar Nath and senior superintendent of police Leena Doley.

In 2021, the Assam Assembly passed the Assam Cattle Preservation Bill, which regulates “slaughter, consumption, and illegal transportation” of cattle, and bans the sale and purchase of beef within 5km of temples or satras. In December, the state government also banned public consumption of beef in hotels, restaurants, and community events.