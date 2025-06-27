Taste of Assam tea at Summer Fancy Food Show 2025 in New York: 200-year heritage goes global

Assam tea’s 200-year-long journey will be showcased and celebrated at the Summer Fancy Food Show 2025 in New York, as part of efforts to promote its global legacy.

The event will be held at the Jacob Javits Center from June 29 to July 1. It aims to honour the origin, international reach and economic significance of India’s most iconic brew, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The food show is the largest US event focused exclusively on the specialty food industry and is strictly B2B and not open to the general public.

“The initiative aims not only to promote Assam’s rich tea heritage but also to expand trade and export opportunities in the US market,” the statement said

The India Pavilion, which will house a specially designed “Tea Lounge”, will be jointly inaugurated by Dr Ravi Kota, chief secretary of Assam, and ambassador Binaya S. Pradhan, consul general of India in New York, on June 29. Kota will leave for New York on Friday.

The Assam Tea Lounge will offer visitors an immersive experience through live brewing bars, sommelier-led tasting sessions, and artisan tea pairings with cookies, chocolates and more.

Assam’s tea journey began in 1823, when Scottish explorer Robert Bruce discovered the indigenous Camellia assamica plant with the help of the Singpho tribe. With the first commercial plantation starting in 1837 and India’s first Indian-owned tea estate founded by Maniram Dewan in 1842, Assam rapidly became a pillar of the global tea trade.

The Guwahati Tea Auction Centre and the Tea Board launched year-long celebrations to mark Assam tea’s bicentenary in 2023.

The state government in its 2023-24 budget decided to mark the journey by holding, among others, road shows in major cities within and outside India abroad to promote brand Assam tea.

Today, Assam remains the largest contiguous tea-growing region in the world, producing over 52 per cent of India’s total tea output, including robust CTC, orthodox, organic and GI-tagged teas.

The initiative, backed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, follows the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit held in February.

“The 200-year celebration of Assam tea is more than a tribute to its past, it is a visionary step by the Consul General of India towards building its future. With strategic branding, global partnerships, and cultural diplomacy, Assam is strengthening its position as a premium tea exporter and tourism destination,” the statement said.

Visitors can explore the evolution of Assam tea through storytelling sessions, video interviews with growers, and showcases on sustainability, women-led cooperatives and certifications such as Rainforest Alliance.

The space will also be adorned with Assamese design elements — visuals of tea gardens, local crafts, music and dance performances.

The booth will also feature a “Masala Chai Cart”, a tea passport giveaway programme and collaborations with partners such as Kolkata Chai Co., Elements Truffles, and celebrated Indian chefs for dessert and cocktail demos infused with Assam tea.