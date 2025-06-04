Sikkim: Army's 'relentless search' for stranded tourists despite 'high-altitude' challenges

India's Northeast continues to reel under the impact of devastating floods and landslides, turning into a nightmare for residents and stranded tourists still awaiting rescue.

Incessant rainfall, rugged terrain and high-altitude conditions are hampering rescue efforts. The death toll over the past few days has reportedly risen to 44.

In North Sikkim, where a massive landslide has caused widespread destruction, the Indian Army has taken up the mantle of search and rescue operations.

Devastated Sikkim in the aftermath of floods and landslides

The Ministry of Defence, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), confirmed the Indian Army's deployment in Lachen village, one of the worst-hit areas.

"In the wake of a devastating landslide in North Sikkim, the #IndianArmy is leading relentless search and rescue operations under extreme weather and hazardous terrain," the ministry said.

So far, 113 stranded tourists have been located, with 30, including foreign nationals, airlifted on June 3.

Stranded tourists being airlifted to safety

Despite the unstable ground and harsh conditions, specialised Army teams equipped for high-altitude rescue are actively working in the area, the ministry noted, underlining the logistical and environmental challenges unique to Sikkim.

The NDRF has begun reconnaissance of alternate transhipment routes and is coordinating with the Indian Army for sustained support.

Vital foot route established

The Army’s 112nd Brigade has established a vital foot route between Lachen and Chaten enabling the possibility of phased ground movement in areas currently inaccessible by road.

The state government has outlined a strategic evacuation plan whereby tourists from Lachen will be moved to Chaten via the foot route and subsequently airlifted, depending on weather conditions, officials said.

Senior officials are monitoring the evolving situation, coordinating inter-agency operations and facilitating the rapid deployment of personnel, aid, and communication infrastructure to the impacted region.

Meanwhile, the state government has officially declared the situation a natural disaster, prompting an urgent and coordinated multi-agency response.

Chief Secretary R Telang is leading a team which is working in close coordination with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) and Indian Army to help stranded civilians and restore critical access to the affected areas of Chaten and Lachen in Mangan district.