Friday, 27 June 2025

Sign language to be taught in schools to aid hearing impaired and youth keen to support them

Assam Association of the Deaf has welcomed the progressive and 'much-needed' move

Umanand Jaiswal Published 27.06.25, 09:47 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

Assam has introduced sign language as an elective subject in Class XI for the benefit of those with hearing issues and for youth who want to work with them.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said: “Inculcating an inclusive learning environment. In Assam, we have introduced Sign Language as an elective subject in Class XI.”

This will benefit students with hearing issues and open up new opportunities for youth, Sarma said in his post, adding that “70 students have already enrolled in the current year”.

The Assam Association of the Deaf has welcomed the progressive and “much-needed” move.

Citing Delhi University as an example, an official said certain educational institutions, training centres or schools have introduced sign language as an “standalone effort” for the benefit of the hearing impaired. He added that Assam could possibly be the first state to introduce sign language as part of the school curriculum.

He said the National Education Policy 2020 encourages the inclusion of Indian Sign Language as an option for students.

