MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 03 January 2025

Security strengthened in Tripura's Kanchanpur after reports of extremist movement: Police

Kanchanpur shares a 48-km international border with two Bangladesh districts – Rangamati and Khagracherri. The boundary is fenced, barring a portion of around 300 metres

PTI Published 03.01.25, 04:03 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

Security has been beefed up following reports of movement of extremist groups in North Tripura’s Kanchanpur, which shares a border stretch with Bangladesh, police said on Friday.

Kanchanpur shares a 48-km international border with two Bangladesh districts – Rangamati and Khagracherri. The boundary is fenced, barring a portion of around 300 metres, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are reports of movement of extremist groups along the international border. We, however, have no concrete inputs about their presence.

“As a precautionary measure, the BSF and the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) have intensified vigil along the border areas,” Superintendent of Police, North District, Avinash Kumar Rai, told PTI over phone.

He asserted that the border is “totally secured”, and special operations have been initiated in “vulnerable areas of the subdivision (Kanchanpur)”.

Rai also said that the law and order situation is under control and all development work is continuing in full swing in the entire subdivision.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

India-Bangladesh Border Bangladesh Tripura
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai-attack convict's attorney seeks review of US court's decision to extradite him

India is seeking the extradition of Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, as he is wanted in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks case
Prime minister Narendra Modi during the foundation stone laying and inauguration ceremony of various development projects, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

This year will usher in a new politics of nation-building... aapda has to be removed

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT