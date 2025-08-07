Assam to get arms licence portal for indigenous people in 'sensitive' areas

Assam will soon launch a dedicated portal through which indigenous people living in “sensitive” areas can apply for an arms licence, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said onWednesday.

In a post on X, Sarma said: “A dedicated portal is coming up where indigenous people, who perceive a threat to their lives and reside in sensitive areas, can apply for arms licence.”

He added: “Upon proper scrutiny and after a multi-layered process, arms licence will be granted to individuals.”

The decision to provide arms licences after proper verification of threat perception and other legal formalities was taken by the Assam cabinet on May 28, as it was a long–standing concern of those living in remote and vulnerable areas.

The move was opposed by a section as an “abdication” of the government’s responsibility since it was the duty of the administration to ensure the safety and security of the general public.

Sarma’s post said the safety of the indigenous people was the government’s priority and stated the eligibility criteria for securing an arms licence along with the process involved.

Citizens who are original inhabitants or Indigenous Indian citizens of Assam, “perceive a genuine threat to life and safety due to the vulnerability of the area of residence” and stay “in vulnerable or remote areas, as notified by the district administration or assessed as such by authorised security agencies” are eligible to apply for the arms licence for their safety.

The licence will be issued after a thorough security assessment, verification and vetting, compliance with existing laws. The licence will be non-transferable and there will be periodic review, monitoring and reporting.

An official document said the applicant must be at least 21 years old, have no criminal background, and be physically and mentally fit.

Sarma had said on July 22 that the portal would be launched sometime between August 1 and 7. Those who meet the criteria after an inquiry conducted by the deputy commissioner (DC) will be issued the arms licence. One can even apply offline, he had said.

Sarma had said after the cabinet meeting on May 28 that some vulnerable districts were “Nagaon, Morigaon, Barpeta, South Salmara-Mankachar and Dhubri”.

All these are minority-dominated districts.

Issuing arms licence to the indigenous people would help them protect themselves from hostile elements in areas where security personnel do not have easy access, he had said.

According to Sarma, indigenous people residing in vulnerable and remote areas have been demanding arms licences since the days of the Assam Agitation (1979-85). He said the government would encourage the original and indigenous Indian citizens from vulnerable, remote and border areas to apply for the licence under the Arms Act.

However, those opposed to the move, like the Nagaon Nagarik Sabha (NNS), want the government to withdraw the move which they say was aimed at “diverting” attention from issues plaguing the state.

The NNS said people need irrigation, jobs, land rights, not arms.