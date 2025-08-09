Citizenship row sparks fresh stir in Assam as government denies dropping cases

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) staged statewide protests on Friday opposing the BJP-led Assam government’s “move” to drop cases against “illegal Hindu Bangladeshis” pending in the Foreigners’ Tribunals.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, however, clarified that no such direction has been issued, as the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) already provides protection to six specified communities who entered India before 2014.

Going ahead with the protest, the influential student body held demonstrations in several district headquarters and burnt copies of the “directive” while criticising the state government for letting down the people of the state, where influx from Bangladesh — irrespective of religion — has remained a sensitive issue. In Guwahati, the protest was held at the AASU headquarters.

The AASU said it would intensify its protest if the government goes ahead with the move and once again sought exemption of Assam from the CAA.

AASU president Utpal Sarma said they oppose the directive and saw a conspiracy to push through the contentious CAA for political gains. Sarma reiterated what he had said on Thursday, asking the government why the CAA was bad in northeastern states having ILP and Sixth Schedule areas and good in other areas of the Northeast. In Assam too, Sixth Schedule areas are exempted from the CAA.

Utpal also said the move was an attempt “to please” the BJP’s central leadership and wanted the foreigners issue resolved through the 1985 Assam Accord, according to which March 24, 1971, is the cut-off date for determining citizenship in Assam, irrespective of religion.

Those against the CAA fear infiltrators pose a threat to the state’s culture, identity and economy. There has been protest against the CAA since it was tabled in Parliament. Assam is against infiltrators, irrespective of their religion.

The chief minister had said last night that “no special decision” has been taken because of the protection ensured by the CAA, which fast-tracks citizenship to undocumented non-Muslims who entered India from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan before 2015. The Act was passed in 2019, and the Rules governing it were notified in March 2024.

Sarma said there was no need to pass any new order to drop the cases, but said the cabinet has taken decisions to drop FT cases against the Gorkhas and the Rajbongshis.