Saturday, 19 July 2025

Schoolgirl hacked to death in broad daylight in Meghalaya village, manhunt underway for accused

'Police have also announced rewards for any information about the accused,' an officer said

PTI Published 19.07.25, 10:24 AM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

A schoolgirl was allegedly hacked to death in broad daylight at a village in Meghalaya's East Garo Hills district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Samgong village near Williamnagar on Friday, and a manhunt is underway to trace the accused, they said.

The teenager was allegedly hacked with a machete by the assailant in full public view, a senior police officer said, adding, the reason behind the killing is yet to be ascertained.

The body was taken to Williamnagar Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination, he said.

“An investigation is underway. Police have also announced rewards for any information about the accused,” the officer said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

