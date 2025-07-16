East Khasi Hills administration receive approval to relocate street vendors from Shillong’s Police Bazar

The East Khasi Hills district administration on Wednesday received approval for the relocation of hawkers and street vendors from Shillong's Police Bazar in compliance with the Meghalaya High Court's July 3 directions.

The approval was given by Subhasis Chakrawarty, the special officer appointed by the HC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chakrawarty, who chaired a coordination meeting at the Deputy Commissioner's office, said the discussion focused on moving forward with the relocation plan and issuance of certificates of vending to authorised vendors.

Also Read Meghalaya police recover key evidence, including missing gold chain of Raja Raghuvanshi

"The administration will now go ahead (with the relocation process) in accordance with the decisions taken in this matter," he told reporters.

The meeting was attended by officials of the district administration, Shillong Municipal Board (SMB), members of the Provisional Town Vending Committee (PTVC), and representatives of the Meghalaya and Greater Shillong Progressive Hawkers and Street Vendors Association (MGSPHSVA).

The HC had directed the preparation of a list of authorised vendors in consultation with their association and other relevant bodies.

The list, however, is yet to be finalised.

The HC had directed that only licensed vendors will be allowed to operate in the Police Bazar area from 12.30 pm to 2 pm and 7.30 pm to 9 pm on the condition that they do not obstruct traffic or pedestrian movement.

Unlicensed vendors, the court said, will not be permitted to sell goods in the area.

Additionally, the HC directed that all hawkers will shift to alternative vending zones once they are set up, and new applicants may seek licences through the proper process.

The special officer has been appointed to ensure the peaceful implementation of the HC's order.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.