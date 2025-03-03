Radical Meitei group lauds Amit Shah’s efforts to bring back peace in Manipur, vows support

The Arambai Tenggol, a radical Meitei group, on Sunday lauded home minister Amit Shah’s efforts to bring back peace in Manipur and vowed to support “all initiatives that promote normalcy” in the strife-hit state.

The outfit told The Telegraph that it surrendered all illegal weapons in its possession on February 27 and any member found with such arms after the expiry of the March 6 deadline set by governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla would be “personally responsible” for the legal consequences.

A media statement issued by the Arambai Tenggol on Sunday hailed Shah for his “unwavering commitment” to fostering peace and stability in Manipur.

“His leadership has been pivotal during these challenging times, and we are grateful for the concerted efforts to ensure the well-being of the people in our beloved state,” it said.

The Meitei outfit also appreciated Bhalla’s “prompt actions” that had “instilled a renewed sense of hope among the citizens”.

At a meeting in Delhi on Saturday, Shah had directed security forces to ensure free movement of people on all routes in Manipur from March 8 and called for strict action against those creating obstructions. He had also ordered the speedy completion of fencing work on both sides of the designated entry points along Manipur’s international border and the dismantling of the drug network.

The Arambai Tenggol said the decision to ensure free movement by “opening two national highways is a significant step” towards enhancing connectivity in Manipur. Sources said the outfit referred to NH2 (Imphal to Dimapur via Kangpokpi)

and NH37 (Imphal to Silchar via Jiribam).

The Meitei outfit also praised the progress in the fencing work along the Indo-Myanmar border, “crucial in safeguarding our territory and enhancing security”, the “strong stance against drug trafficking and the “dismantling” of illegal bunkers that “will help us reclaim peace and security for our communities”.

The Meiteis blame the ongoing conflict on the influx of immigrants and narco-terrorists from neighbouring Myanmar.

Many believe that the Meitei outfit’s response to the government initiatives was crucial in pushing forward the peace efforts in a state riven by ethnic violence between the Meiteis and the Kuki-Zos that has left at least 260 dead and over 60,000 displaced since May 3, 2021.

Kuki-Zo organisations ITLF and Cotu hold the Arambai Tenggol “responsible” for the death of over 230 community members in the conflict, describing its handing over

of arms as a “calculated effort to enhance their public image” and “garner sympathy and legitimacy”.

The Kuki-Zos also remain steadfast in their demand for a separate administration. On Saturday, the Kuki Students’ Organisation and the Kuki-Zo Women’s Forum (Delhi-NCR) staged a dharna at Jantar Mantar seeking a political solution in the form of a Union Territory for community members.

On Sunday, the Arambai Tenggol said it “is fully committed to supporting all initiatives that promote normalcy in Manipur. We believe that through collaborative efforts, we can work towards a peaceful and developed Manipur that reflects the aspirations of all its residents.”