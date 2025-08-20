Guwahati hospital staff held for extortion amid outcry over newborn’s death

Eleven trolley-pullers at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) were arrested on charges of “extorting money” from patients and their attendants on Monday.

The crackdown followed the death of a newborn girl on Monday morning at the GMCH.

The death of the infant had triggered complaints of negligence, delays in dispensing treatment and monetary demands from trolley-pullers, prompting chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to order strict action against those named by the patients.

“The eleven were detained on Monday and arrested and produced in court on Tuesday. They have been charged with extorting money from patients/attendants,” a police official said.

A GMCH official said they have also sought replacements for the eleven trolley-pullers from the firm which supplies personnel to the hospital.

“They are outsourced staff. We have asked the firm to replace them,” he said.

After visiting the GMCH to take stock of the situation in the wake of the infant’s death who was undergoing treatment for jaundice, chief minister Sarma said on Monday night that the unfortunate incident has brought a bad name for the GMCH and those responsible will be taken to task.

He also goaded the GMCH authorities to crack down on those bringing the hospital to disrepute.

“There is no dearth of ward boys and nurses. A message has to be sent by taking strict action to prevent a repeat,” Sarma said.

The government has instituted a three-member committee led by additional chief secretary, S. Changsan, to probe the infant’s death. It has given the committee two weeks to submit a report. An on-duty nurse has also been suspended.

The GMCH is also carrying out an internal probe, the report of which will be submitted by Thursday.

The baby girl, born on August 15, died after allegedly falling from the

phototherapy bed. It has been alleged that three babies were crammed on one phototherapy bed.

Directing the GMCH to tender a formal apology to the bereaved family, Sarma had said on Monday there was no dearth of beds on the day the incident happened.

“It is unacceptable. A standard operating procedure for baby safety has to be in place,” Sarma said, adding GMCH authorities have to listen to complaints

of patients and initiate corrective measures to prevent mishaps.

He also spoke about transferring nurses as a punitive action if they were found negligent in their duty.

The GMCH is a leading hospital of the Northeast and witnesses heavy rush daily.