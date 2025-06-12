Popular government on Shah radar: Biren flags Manipur issues in Delhi meet

Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh, who held meetings with Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, on Wednesday said that the Centre, like the people, wants installation of a popular government in the restive state.

Manipur is currently under President’s rule after the resignation of Singh as the chief minister in February.

Singh, along with MP Leishemba Sanajaoba, had gone to New Delhi on Monday to brief central leaders about the current situation in the state where ethnic violence left at least 260 people dead and rendered thousands homeless since May 2023.

“We met Shah on the night of June 9. We held a meeting for over an hour again the next day. I apprised the home minister on various issues including bandhs, internally displaced persons and restriction on free movement along highways,” Biren said.

He was speaking to reporters at the Imphal airport on his return from the national capital.

“I also apprised him (Shah) of the people’s desire for a popular government in the state. Shah said the central government also wants the same and will soon consider it after examining the situation,” Biren said.

The process of convening a meeting of representatives of various communities is under way, Biren said.

The Centre had on April 5 held a meeting with representatives of the warring Meitei and Kuki communities in an effort to bring a lasting peace in the state.

To a query on illegal immigrants, Singh said: “I handed over a memorandum to Shah and urged him to extend the 30-day period given by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for identification of illegal immigrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh.”

The MHA on May 19 issued a 30-day deadline for all states and Union Territories to verify the identity and documentation of individuals suspected to be illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar. Those who fail to produce valid documents will be liable for deportation.

Singh and several Meitei organisations have held illegal immigrants from neighbouring Myanmar responsible for the unrest and narcotic drug problems in the northeastern state.

The BJP leader said the Centre does not want anything that could harm the interests of Manipur and Shah has given his assurance to him on that.

“He (Shah) also appealed to all to maintain peace in the state,” Biren said and urged the people to launch all movements in a peaceful and democratic way.