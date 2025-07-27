Suicide row hits Assam government: Congress seeks CBI probe, plans statewide protest

The Opposition Congress in Assam will stage a statewide protest on Sunday to demand justice for Joshita Das, a PWD assistant engineer who died by suicide at her rented accommodation in Bongaigaon district on Monday, allegedly due to workplace harassment.

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) has directed all district Congress committee (DCC) presidents to organise protests across their respective districts, demanding a CBI probe into the functioning of the PWD. The party has alleged that Das died due to “relentless mental pressure and prolonged harassment by superiors in the Bongaigaon PWD division”.

“This incident underscores the failure of the BJP-led state government to ensure a safe and supportive work environment, particularly for women. These protests must include all Congress leaders and workers to amplify voices advocating workplace safety,” the PCC said in a statement.

A suicide note purportedly written by Das, recovered from her rented house where her body was found hanging, accused two superiors of harassing her to clear bills related to a stadium project, which she claimed had construction-related deficiencies. Both officials were transferred out of Bongaigaon last month and have since been arrested along with an architect.

Das, 30, hailed from Guwahati and had been posted in Bongaigaon for over a year.

Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia has also written a three-page representation to governor L.P. Acharya, demanding a CBI probe or an inquiry by an equivalent agency into what he termed “workplace harassment resulting in the loss of a young life”.

In his letter, Saikia, who is also the CLP leader, referred to a “handwritten death note” that contained “accusations directed towards two senior PWD officials for prolonged harassment in the workplace”.

“She had also informed her mother and family members about the mental harassment she was facing, including pressure from her superiors to compromise on construction quality,” the representation said.

Congress leaders indicated that Sunday’s protest would also expose what they called the BJP’s hollow claims of ensuring corruption-free governance and women’s safety.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said the incident is under investigation. An inspection team has already visited the project site, and payments will only be cleared against completed work, he added.

Saikia’s letter claimed that the project mentioned in the suicide note lacked architectural plans, had incomplete documentation and included inflated invoices. “The suicide note also details threats of disciplinary transfers and lack of administrative support,” he said.

The victim’s mother has lodged a formal complaint, which led to the arrests under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

According to Saikia, the contents of the suicide note may attract charges under BNS Sections 108 (abetment to suicide), 316 (criminal breach of trust), 336(3) (forgery for cheating), and 340(2) (fraudulent use of documents).

He requested that an additional complaint be filed under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, relating to bribery of public servants.

Saikia has also called for a wider, independent probe into alleged financial irregularities in the construction of mini stadiums at 40 locations across Assam.