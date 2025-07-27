Jairam Ramesh slams PM Modi for silence on death of theatre legend Ratan Thiyam

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not expressing condolences on the death of theatre legend Ratan Thiyam, “not even through a post on X”.

Thiyam, 77, a Padma Shri and Sahitya Natak Akademi awardee, passed away at a hospital in Imphal on July 23 after a prolonged illness.

Ramesh, AICC general secretary in charge of communications, took to X to highlight Modi’s silence, stating: “Ratan Thiyam, one of India’s greatest cultural personalities whose contributions have been recognised all over the world, has just passed away in Imphal. All of Manipur has saluted him. Sadly, the PM does not find it appropriate to extend his condolences even through a post on X. This is not only another instance of his insensitivity but is also an insult to the people of Manipur.”

Condolences poured in across Manipur and beyond. Governor A.K. Bhalla said Thiyam’s “invaluable contribution to Manipuri theatre and culture will always be remembered”. The Manipur government declared July 24 a day of mourning. Thousands turned up at his funeral in Imphal West district.

Modi, who left for a two-nation tour of the UK and Maldives on July 23, posted tributes to Lokmanya Tilak and Chandra Shekhar Azad that same morning on X, but did not mention Thiyam.

Ramesh also reiterated that Modi has not visited Manipur since the outbreak of ethnic violence between the Meiteis and the Kuki-Zos on May 3, 2023, which has claimed over 260 lives and displaced more than 60,000.

“Since May 3rd, 2023, when Manipur erupted and the extreme distress, pain, and agony of the people there began, the Prime Minister has not found the time nor has he shown any inclination to visit the state. For the past 26 months, he has also totally avoided meeting political leaders and civil society organisations of Manipur,” Ramesh added.

Thiyam was known not only for his artistic brilliance but also for his political convictions. In 2001, he returned his Padma Shri in protest against the Centre’s move to extend the ceasefire with the NSCN (IM) without consulting Manipur stakeholders.

In June 2023, he declined to join the Union home ministry’s peace committee on Manipur and urged the Centre to show “strong political will” to end the crisis.

Ramesh remembered Thiyam as “bold, fearless and anchored in liberal, pluralistic traditions”.