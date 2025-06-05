Over 6.7 lakh hit by Assam deluge, 19 dead as rivers breach danger mark

Assam’s flood situation remained grim on Wednesday, with the number of affected people and the death toll rising, and major rivers flowing above the danger level.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 6.7 lakh people in 21 of the state’s 35 districts have been affected since Sunday. Nineteen people have died — 14 in floods and five in landslides — while ferry, rail, and road transport services have been hit in several districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours — two from Nagaon and one from Cachar — amid a forecast of more rainfall by the India Meteorological Department.

The ASDMA said rivers, including the Brahmaputra, Kopili, Buridihing, Sonai, Barak and the Kushiyara, were flowing above the danger mark.

Assam PCC president Gaurav Gogoi directed senior party officials to visit the affected areas.

Government officials said Barak Valley received 500mm of rain in a single day, flooding parts of Sribhumi and Cachar district, particularly Silchar. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Silchar on Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall in neighbouring Manipur and Mizoram has worsened the situation by causing water backflow into Assam’s low-lying areas.