Oil major struggles to cap gas leak in Assam: 72 families evacuated from surrounding areas

The uncontrolled gushing of gas from an ONGC oil well in Assam’s Sivasagar district continued for the third consecutive day on Saturday, prompting intensified efforts by the public sector energy giant to bring the situation under control.

The incident occurred at Well RDS 147 in the Rudrasagar oil field, approximately 9km from Sivasagar town and about 25km from ONGC’s Nazira office.

The blowout took place around 11am on Thursday during servicing operations aimed at reviving the well. The well, which had long been classified as old and non-producing, was undergoing repair work by a private contractor, SK Petro Services, when the mishap occurred. The ONGC, which accounts for about 70 per cent of India’s crude oil and natural gas output, immediately activated its emergency response protocol.

The company flew in personnel from its crisis management team (CMT) based in Gujarat and Hyderabad to support the local team on site. On Saturday afternoon, operational control was handed over to a senior team led by the director (technical & field services).

A comprehensive well control plan has been implemented, ONGC said, and pumping operations began following the successful installation and testing of essential safety connections.

In a statement released by the ONGC’s corporate communications office in New Delhi, the company confirmed that all necessary fluids, equipment and personnel have been mobilised to the site. “A team from ONGC Assam Asset, in coordination with the district administration, is actively engaging with residents evacuated from nearby areas as a precautionary safety measure. All necessary arrangements are being made to ensure their safety and welfare,” it said.

A total of 72 families living near Bhotiapar were evacuated on Thursday as a safety precaution. Local residents have reported widespread panic, with the sound of the escaping gas reportedly audible up to 4km away.

“Security has been tightened, and two fire tenders have been deployed. The situation is reminding many of the 2020 Baghjan blowout,” a Sivasagar resident said.

The Baghjan incident in Tinsukia district, which involved an Oil India Limited gas well, took nearly six months to cap and resulted in widespread ecological and human damage.

Officials said that due to the presence of gas and the risk of fire, access to the well site has been strictly restricted to authorised operational personnel only.

Operations to control the gas flow are being conducted only during the daytime for safety reasons. An ONGC official confirmed that work would proceed with maximum caution and that regular updates would be shared with the public.

“The situation remains challenging but under control,” the official said. “Our crisis teams are working around the clock to stabilise the well, while the local administration is assisting with crowd management and the welfare of displaced families.”

The cause of the blowout remains under investigation. However, officials indicated that preliminary findings suggest a possible pressure build-up during servicing, which led to the uncontrolled gas release.

Efforts are underway to cap the well and prevent further escalation of the incident.