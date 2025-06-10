MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Biren Singh still go-to man for Amit Shah as Manipur boils over Meitei leader's arrest

Umanand Jaiswal Published 10.06.25, 05:29 AM
Security personnel keep vigil in Imphal on Monday.

Security personnel keep vigil in Imphal on Monday. PTI

Former Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh flew to Delhi along with BJP Rajya Sabha member Leishemba Sanajaoba to discuss the prevailing unrest in the Imphal Valley triggered by a crippling shutdown imposed by Arambai Tenggol, a radical Meitei group, since Sunday over the arrest of its leader A. Kanan Singh.

Reports from Imphal suggest that Biren and Sanajaoba had been called by Union home minister Amit Shah for a discussion on restoring normalcy amid growing public unrest as demonstrators block key roads to seek Kanan’s unconditional release.

Kanan was arrested by the CBI at Imphal airport on Sunday for his alleged involvement in “various criminal activities” related to the ethnic violence in Manipur that erupted on May 3, 2023. He was picked up by security forces on Saturday evening from Imphal West district, leading to widespread outrage in the five Meitei-majority
valley districts.

Manipur police said in a statement on Sunday night that Kanan, 46, was a head constable before his service was terminated on March 3 this year “for his involvement in various criminal activities, including cross-border smuggling of arms”.

Several cases have been registered against him.

Biren told reporters at the airport that he and Sanajaoba would brief central leaders on the prevailing situation to bring an early solution. He also urged the public not to do or say anything that might worsen the situation in these sensitive times. He called for unity and restraint.

Reports from Imphal said 10 Arambai Tenggol members were unconditionally released on Sunday evening. Four of them were detained with Kanan from Imphal West while six were nabbed during a protest against Kanan’s detention. Sources said it signalled flexibility in the administration’s approach to contain and end the protest.

Manipur was placed under President’s rule on February 13 and the Assembly was put in suspended animation. However, the state continues to remain on the edge, leading to demands from a section of valley-based MLAs and civil society organisations to install a popular government.

Shutdown

Offices, educational and business establishments in the Imphal valley remained closed on the second day of the shutdown on Monday.

Protesters blocked key roads amid the ongoing curfew imposed by the administration in all five districts of the valley. A motorcycle was burnt in Imphal city.

On Monday evening, a large crowd descended on the main road in Imphal’s Singjamei Chingamathak to protest Kanan’s arrest and demand his release.

The Kakching unit of the Arambai Tenggol has threatened to intensify the agitation if the state’s MLAs fail to form a government by 6pm
on Tuesday.

“There is a curfew and a shutdown in the Imphal valley. Life is crippled. The protest intensifies by late evening. On Sunday, it continued till 10pm. An SDC (subdivisional collector) office was set on fire. Several vehicles have been torched since Saturday,” an Imphal resident said.

Manipur Crisis Meitei/Meetei Community N. Biren Singh Amit Shah
