Meghalaya government announces Rs 10 crore aid for five not-for-profit private hospitals

The NPP-led Meghalaya government has announced a financial support scheme for five not-for-profit private hospitals, providing each with ₹2 crore to improve healthcare services for “vulnerable, underprivileged, and marginalised” communities.

The initiative, part of the Meghalaya health advancement policy, was launched on Monday to boost healthcare infrastructure and capacity in underserved regions.

Chief minister Conrad K. Sangma handed over the first instalment of ₹1 crore each to Tura Christian Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital in Tura on Monday, followed by Nazareth Hospital in Shillong on Wednesday. The remaining two beneficiary hospitals will receive their first instalments shortly.

Under the scheme, the grants must be used to upgrade critical infrastructure, construct additional rooms and purchase medical equipment. The second instalment will be released once the hospitals submit utilisation certificates for the initial disbursement.

Sangma said at the launch: “We will be supporting five not-for-profit hospitals across the state under this policy by providing financial aid to upgrade their infrastructure. The government is committed to supporting hospitals that have historically contributed to community service and health outreach, particularly in underserved regions.”

Meghalaya has the highest budgetary allocation for healthcare among Indian states, reflecting the government’s focus on improving medical infrastructure, Sangma said on Wednesday. “Our goals are ultimately the same — to provide quality, efficient and affordable healthcare to the people, and this is where we can partner with different hospitals,” he added, explaining the policy’s origins.

Nazareth Hospital officials expressed gratitude for the financial support, noting that the funds would be used to procure lifesaving equipment and ventilators for the emergency trauma unit, maternity care, and the neonatal intensive care unit, as well as for the new college of nursing, which plans to admit 100 students annually.

Sangma also praised the work of missionary and charitable hospitals, saying: “It is not just financial support; it is our sincere gesture of appreciation. Often, the tireless service of our healthcare workers, sisters, doctors and hospital administrators goes unnoticed. Today, I want to personally thank each one of you for the difference you are making in our people’s lives.”