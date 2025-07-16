Manipur's Prashant Kumar Singh appointed as secretary of national scheduled tribes panel

Manipur Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh has been appointed as the secretary of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, six months after he was sent to the strife-torn state from the Centre.

Singh, a 1993-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Manipur cadre, was then working as the New and Renewable Energy Secretary. He was repatriated to the state on January 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Singh's appointment to the post of Secretary, National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, in the rank and pay of Secretary to the Government of India, a Personnel Ministry order dated July 15 said.

He has been appointed in place of Puneet Kumar Goel, a 1991 batch IAS officer.

Singh was sent to Manipur in January after the then Manipur chief secretary, Vineet Joshi, was appointed as the Union Higher Education Secretary on December 25, 2024.

Manipur has been witnessing periodic ethnic clashes between Meiteis and Kuki groups since May 2023. Over 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic violence.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.