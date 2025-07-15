Assam youth shot dead by employer in Arunachal after argument over work

A youth from Assam was allegedly shot by his employer in Roing, Arunachal Pradesh, following an argument over work-related issues on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased, Shankar Pegu, hailed from Borajuli village in Assam’s Biswanath district, which borders Arunachal’s Papumpare district. The accused, Tadar Bhai, is a resident of Papumpare.

The incident occurred in Roing, the district headquarters of Lower Dibang Valley, around 400km from Guwahati.

A Roing police official told The Telegraph that Pegu was “shot in the head” by Bhai after an argument. “The bullet ricocheted and hit his leg. Both were in their early thirties. According to preliminary findings, they were living in the same rented accommodation and had gone swimming on Sunday. An argument broke out afterwards, leading to the incident around 12.40pm.”

Bhai reportedly rushed Pegu to the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Naharlagun, but he succumbed to his injuries early Monday. “We were informed about the incident around 12.40am,” the official added.

Naharlagun is about 390km from Roing. A Zero FIR was registered in Itanagar and the accused was arrested. A Roing police team took custody of Bhai and handed over the body to Pegu’s sister in Itanagar. The weapon used in the crime has been seized.

The Takam Mising Porin Kébang (TMPK), a prominent Mising student body, met Arunachal chief minister Pema Khandu, demanding justice and capital punishment for the accused.

Pegu’s death marks the third killing of an Assamese youth in Arunachal since June.