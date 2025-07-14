Body of missing Tripura girl found in Yamuna: CM Manik Saha expresses grief, police suspect suicide

The body of 19-year-old Sneha Debnath, a Delhi University student from Tripura, was recovered from the Yamuna River in Delhi on Sunday, nearly a week after she was reported missing. Her death has left her family shattered, with police suspecting suicide.

Sneha, originally from Bhuratali village in Tripura’s Sabroom subdivision, was pursuing her second year in Mathematics at Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College under Delhi University. Her family had shifted to Delhi seeking better education opportunities for Sneha and her elder sister, Bipasa, who is pursuing a master’s degree in Mathematics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her father, Subedar Major (Hon.) Lt Pritish Debnath (retd), battling chronic kidney failure and undergoing dialysis, was too overwhelmed to speak after his daughter’s death. “I can't say anything now... I am not in a position to talk to anybody about what is going on in my mind,” he told PTI.

The family, residing in Delhi’s Saket area, had reported Sneha missing from the Paryavaran Complex on July 7. A missing person’s complaint was registered the same day. On July 9, an FIR under Section 140 (3) (kidnapping/abduction) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was filed. Police later recovered a suicide note from Sneha’s room on July 8.

“The note provided by the family indicated her intention to jump from Signature Bridge,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan. In the handwritten note, Sneha had mentioned that ending her life was her own decision, that no one was to blame, and that she felt like “a burden” with life becoming “unbearable,” police said.

Investigation revealed that Sneha took a cab to Signature Bridge, with the driver confirming her drop-off at the spot. Technical surveillance and eyewitness accounts corroborated her presence at the bridge, following which the Delhi Police, aided by the National Disaster Response Force, conducted a massive search operation from Nigam Bodh Ghat to Noida. Her body was eventually recovered from under the Geeta Colony flyover area on Sunday.

Her family later said in a statement, “Had the CCTV cameras on and around Signature Bridge been functional, we might have known what happened to our daughter… This is not just about Sneha; it’s about the safety of every young woman in this city…”

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who had earlier intervened and urged Delhi Police to expedite search efforts, expressed grief after confirmation of her death. “I express my grief over her death, and my sympathy is with the bereaved family. I ask the authority of Tripura Bhavan, New Delhi to render all possible help to the family,” he posted on X.

“Initial investigation reveals that she died by suicide by jumping into the river. A full-fledged probe is underway to know the reason behind the incident,” the CM added.

Sneha’s cousin Ashim Debnath, speaking from Sabroom, said, “We are devastated, shocked and speechless by the death of Sneha who went to Delhi for a bright career. My uncle, with whom I spoke on Sunday night, was deeply shattered by the tragic death of his younger daughter.”

Police said Sneha had been struggling with personal issues in recent months and had shared concerning messages via email and WhatsApp shortly before her disappearance.

The Tripura government has instructed Tripura Bhawan, New Delhi, to coordinate with Delhi authorities to assist the bereaved family in completing formalities.