Manipur resumes buses on two routes: Kuki-Zo organisations oppose government's move

The Manipur government on Friday evening announced the resumption of bus services, escorted by central security forces, from Saturday as a follow-up to the Centre’s push to ensure free movement on all roads despite Kuki-Zo organisations opposing the move.

The routes are Imphal to Senapati district via Kangpokpi district and Imphal to Churachandpur district via Bishnupur district, chief secretary P.K. Singh said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The services would “alleviate public inconveniences” and work towards “bringing normalcy in the state”, the statement said, adding the buses would depart from Imphal airport at 9am.

Helicopter services from Imphal to Churachandpur and back will begin on March 12.

The statement warned that anyone found disturbing the movement of buses

would be prosecuted under relevant laws.

The government announcement came within hours of the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) mooting a pact between the warring communities on the cessation of hostilities before any move to facilitate free movement in Manipur. The KZC appealed to governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to extend the arms-surrender deadline by a couple of weeks.

The KZC said it welcomed the Centre’s “move to enforce free movement of essential commodities within the state”.

“However, until and unless there can be a pact for cessation of hostilities between the warring communities, the KZC cannot guarantee free movement of people across buffer zones and cannot take responsibility for any untoward incidents,” it said.