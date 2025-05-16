Manipur police assures adequate security for those attending Shirui Lily Festival

Manipur police on Thursday assured adequate security for those attending the Shirui Lily Festival in Ukhrul district, being held after a gap of two years due to the ongoing conflict.

The police assurance came in reaction to a threat issued by “an unknown organisation” warning members of the Meitei community “against entering or crossing Kuki-inhabited areas” for the upcoming state-level Shirui Lily Festival scheduled to be held from May 20-24.

The festival, a vital initiative for Manipur tourism, is aimed at fostering sustainable and responsible tourism across the state.

The threat was issued by an organisation called the “Kuki Zo Village Volunteer, Eastern Zone” through a press communiqué on May 11 and was “being circulated on social media and local vernaculars”.

Manipur police, in a post on X, said that the district police “enquired into the organisation” but “no such organisation was found”.

“As such, the general public are requested not to believe such unfounded and baseless press note issued by unknown organisation. The district police will make adequate security arrangement to ensure and facilitate free movement of public for the Shirui Festival. The public are requested to cooperate with the police department in the security arrangement relating to Shirui Festival,” the post said.

Manipur director-general of police Rajiv Singh on May 12 had paid a two-day visit to Ukhrul District to oversee the general law and order situation and also assess and review security preparedness for the upcoming festival in Naga-majority Ukhrul district.

“This event also serves to raise awareness about the endangered Shirui Lily, a unique botanical treasure found exclusively in Manipur’s Shirui Hills. Recognised scientifically as Lilium mackliniae, the Shirui Lily was first discovered in 1950. Its discovery marked a significant milestone, inspiring local stories, cultural traditions, and ongoing conservation efforts,” the department said, adding the festival’s return after a two-year hiatus with “renewed enthusiasm and a deeper focus on ecological conservation and cultural pride”.

Held annually in May, the 2022 edition of the festival was highly successful in highlighting Ukhrul district as a must-visit destination in Manipur, drawing visitors from across India and abroad.

The first edition of the festival was held in 2017.

The Kuki-Zo Council, a conglomerate of organisations representing the Kuki-Zos in tails with the Centre for restoration of peace in the strife-hit state, on Thursday issued a statement clarifying its position over the statement issued by the “Kuki-Zo Village Volunteers, Eastern Zone” related to the festival.

“As a political platform committed to representing the democratic and collective interests of the Kuki-Zo people, the council does not engage in or endorse unsolicited communications issued by individuals or organisations acting independently.”

Since the conflict between the Meiteis and the Kuki-Zos broke out on May 3, 2023, Meiteis cannot venture into Kuki-Zo areas and latter in to Meitei areas because of security reasons.