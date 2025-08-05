MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Manipur delay anger as SC slams govt over missing forensic report on Biren Singh audio

The counsel said the report had not yet been received from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory, prompting the bench to comment: 'How long does it take to give an FSL report? This can’t go on like this indefinitely'

Our Bureau Published 05.08.25, 07:20 AM
Supreme Court of India.

Supreme Court of India. File picture

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Manipur government why a fresh report from the forensic laboratory on the authenticity of audio recordings of alleged bragging by then chief minister Biren Singh about complicity in the ethnic clashes had not been submitted to it despite an order three months ago.

“The order was passed in May… three months have passed by now. The forensic laboratory must have given you a report,” Justice Sanjay Kumar told a counsel appearing for the state of Manipur.

The counsel said the report had not yet been received from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory, prompting the bench to comment: “How long does it take to give an FSL report? This can’t go on like this indefinitely.”

It adjourned the matter as solicitor-general Tushar Mehta, who was to appear in the matter, was unavailable. The apex court had directed the Centre to file a fresh report as it was not satisfied with the present one.

