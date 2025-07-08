'Lack of progress in Jiribam killings investigation' says Manipur HC to NIA, requests progress report

The Manipur High Court has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to submit a "detailed progress report" on the Jiribam killings, in which three women and three children belonging to the Meitei community were killed by Kuki Hmar militants in November last year.

The court also noted that "if the charge-sheet is not filed, the matter should be viewed seriously." A division bench comprising Chief Justice K Somasekhar and Justice Ahanthem Bimol Singh issued the directive on Monday after hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by one Soram Tekendrajit.

The court expressed concern over the apparent lack of progress in the investigation.

Referring to the November 11, 2024, incident, the bench said, "An FIR was registered on the same day by the competent authority. However, to date, no progress report has been submitted by the investigating agency under the provisions of Section 167 of the CrPC, and no chargesheet has been filed." The court further noted, "It has been more than seven months since the incident occurred. If chargesheet is not filed, the matter should be viewed seriously." Directing the NIA to submit a detailed progress report, the bench scheduled the next hearing for July 24 Three Meitei women and three children, including a 10-month-old infant, were abducted on November 11 last year by Kuki Hmar militants from Borobekra area in Jiribam district. Their bullet-riddled bodies were later recovered from Barak river along Manipur-Assam border on November 15. Two civilians were also killed, and several houses were burnt during the attack.

