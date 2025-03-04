Kuki group seeks data on Manipur arms loot, demands transparency in investigation

A leading Kuki-Zo organisation has sought a "comprehensive" white paper on the arms looted from both the hills and valley districts at a time a March 6 deadline has been set for the voluntary surrender of looted weapons in Manipur.

The Kuki Organization for Human Rights Trust (Kohur) asserted that any "imposed reconciliation" between communities in conflict could only aggravate the situation.

The Kohur had moved the Supreme Court last year seeking a court-monitored probe into leaked audio clips that purport to suggest the alleged involvement of former Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh in the ongoing ethnic conflict involving the Meiteis and Kuki-Zos.

The group appreciated the recent "pro-active steps" of home minister Amit Shah and governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla in restoring peace in the state.

"We call on the government to publish a detailed report on arms looted from state armouries and police stations in both Kuki-Zo and Meitei districts, specifying the types and quantities of weapons recovered in each area," the Kohur stated.

"Unofficial reports suggest that 90 per cent of arms looted from police stations in Kuki-Zo areas have been recovered. We demand the same level of scrutiny and action regarding looted arms in Meitei-dominated areas," the Kohur said.

It also demanded "transparency regarding the failure to recover sophisticated firearms" linked to Meitei groups such as the Arambai Tenggol and Meitei Leepun.