Judicial Commission begins probe into Zubeen Garg's death

A one-man judicial commission, headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia of the Gauhati High Court, started its investigation on Monday into the mysterious death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

Through a public notice, the commission decided to accept affidavits from those concerned from November 3 to November 21.

"Today, we did not receive any affidavit. We have time till November 21," Advocate Samudragupta Dutta told PTI.

Along with Dutta, who is the Additional Public Prosecutor at District and Sessions Judge's Court Kamrup Metropolitan, three more advocates have been appointed to assist Justice Saikia in the inquiry.

On October 3, the Assam government had set up the judicial commission, which has been given time to submit its report within the next six months.

The commission will probe into the "facts and circumstances" leading to the death of Garg in Singapore.

The one-member panel will also investigate if there were any lapses, acts of omission or commission, or negligence on the part of any individual, authority or institution in connection with the incident.

Besides, it will "ascertain whether any external factors, including the possibility of foul play, conspiracy, or unlawful acts, contributed to or were connected with the incident".

The celebrated singer died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea. He had gone to the Southeast Asian nation to attend the 4th edition of the North East India Festival (NEIF).

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Assam Police is currently probing Garg's death case after more than 60 FIRs were lodged across the state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday claimed that cultural icon Zubeen Garg was murdered in Singapore, even as the probe into the case was underway.

A total of seven people were arrested and are now in judicial custody. They were booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy and causing death by negligence.

