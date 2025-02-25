Cultural tribute or political gain?: Jhumoir dance by Adivasi community stuns PM Modi, envoys

Over 8,000 youths from the state’s tea/Adivasi community performed their traditional Jhumoir dance in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and envoys of over 50 countries at the Sarusajai stadium on Monday evening.

Many feel that this is an outreach to help consolidate the ruling BJP alliance’s grip on the community.

On his first visit to state after becoming the Prime Minister for the third straight term in June last year, Modi was given a rousing welcome on his way to the Sarusajai stadium and in the stadium which reverberated with the sounds of dhols and the rhythmic synergy of the participants of the “historic” Jhumoir dance.

“There was a time when the development and culture of the Northeast were ignored but today Modi himself has become the brand ambassador of Northeast’s culture...The BJP government is developing Assam and also serving the tea community... I am sure the entire India and world is going to see today’s Jhumoir dance..,” Modi said.

He, however, said nothing on the tea community’s long-pending demands of increasing the daily wage of tea garden workers to ₹351 per day or according ST status to the tea/Adivasi communities; issues which were flagged at a Congress press meet held in Delhi hours before Modi landed in Guwahati.

Sarma had said that all participants will get ₹25,000 each and 800 tea gardens will get ₹25,000 each to buy musical instruments needed to practice and promote Jhumoir, a huge initiative considering the Assembly polls are just a year away. The tea tribes play a decisive role in about 35 of the 126 constituencies.

In a post on X later, Modi said every moment of the jhumoir dance was “pure magic” and an experience that touched the soul. “As we celebrate 200 years of Assam Tea, this programme beautifully merges history, culture and emotion. The culture of the tea tribes, their spirit and their deep connection to the land — it all came alive today. I compliment all the artists who took part in this programme. I bow to the culture and traditions of Assam!” the X post said.

All Assam Tea Students Association president Dhiraj Gowala said, “This event is huge for our community, showcasing our culture on such a grand scale, on a global stage. This is also mainstreaming our culture. This will give huge confidence to our youth and people. I feel it will politically benefit the ruling party.”

State BJP president Dilip Saikia in a statement after the event said, “Our government is equally committed to uplifting every

community in Assam. Alongside cultural promotion, we are also dedicated to the economic development of these communities.”