IIM Shillong's bid to boost financial awareness targets all 12 Meghalaya districts

Umanand Jaiswal Published 28.08.25, 09:38 AM
IIM Shillong. 

IIM Shillong.  File picture

The Indian Institute of Management Shillong has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) to promote financial literacy in Meghalaya.

This landmark agreement positions IIM Shillong among the first academic institutions in the country to collaborate with AMFI, advancing financial awareness and empowerment in alignment with the vision of Viksit Bharat, an official statement said.

The collaboration will see IIM Shillong students receive free training and certification through a structured two-tier program comprising the SEBI Investor Certification (Level I) and the NISM V-A Certification (Level II).

The initiative was launched in Shillong but will subsequently cover the state’s 12 districts.

The initiative will go beyond summer internships, encouraging active student participation in long-term capacity building and financial awareness campaigns with Professor Naliniprava Tripathy, director of IIM Shillong, reaffirming the institute’s commitment to promoting financial literacy as a tool for empowerment, advancing data-driven research and contributing to regulatory reforms.

She highlighted that embedding AMFI certifications into student learning would create a generation of certified trainers and ambassadors, thereby ensuring sustainable impact across Meghalaya, an official statement said.

The AMFI, founded in 1995, is a non-profit industry body of the asset management companies (AMCs) of all mutual funds in the country that are registered with the SEBI. It is dedicated to “developing the Indian mutual fund industry on professional, healthy and ethical lines, and to enhance and maintain standards in all areas in the best interest of investors and other stakeholders”.

