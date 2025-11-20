Nagaland Hornbill Festival to host Austria, Malta, UK, Switzerland and Ireland 2025

The 26th edition of the Hornbill Festival in Nagaland will host five country partners — Austria, Malta, UK, Switzerland and Ireland — underscoring the growing international appeal of the state government’s flagship tourism event, chief minister Neiphiu Rio announced this week.

The festival will be held from December 1 to 10.

Rio, who made the announcements during a series of meetings in New Delhi, said on Wednesday that Austria and Malta had joined as country partners, following earlier confirmations from Switzerland, Ireland and the UK.

Reuben Gauci, high commissioner of Malta to India, thanked the Nagaland government and said the partnership would deepen ties and open new opportunities for collaboration and people-to-people contact, an official statement said.

Posting on X, Rio said: “Happy to announce Austria & Malta as Country Partners for #HornbillFestival2025. With their rich histories, vibrant cultures, art, heritage, creativity, & innovation, their participation will be of immense value.”

The festival, which celebrates Naga culture, tradition, food, music and unity, also features business networking events and workshops. Last year, Wales, US, Japan and Peru had partnered, along with Sikkim and Telangana as state partners.

The Nagaland government is hoping for a strong return on investment from the event. The 2024 edition saw a 33.7 per cent rise in footfall, with 2,05,968 visitors, including 2,375 foreign tourists and over 56,000 domestic visitors, generating more than ₹100 crore in revenue from an investment of around ₹6.5 crore.

Local participation also rose, with attendance climbing to 1,47,224 in 2024 from 1,14,860 the previous year.

Air India Express has also joined as the official travel partner for Nagaland tourism and the Hornbill Festival. “This corporate partnership will strengthen connectivity & help us create opportunities for tourism, cultural exchange & economic growth in the #LandOfFestivals,” Rio posted on Tuesday.