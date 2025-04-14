Sarma-Adani meet to fastrack investments committed during Advantage Assam 2.0 summit

Assam chief minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday held a “detailed discussion” with Adani Group director Jeet Adani in Guwahati to expedite key investment commitments made by the group during the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit

in February.

Gautam Adani, founder and chairman of the Adani Group, had on February 25 — the opening day of the two-day investment summit — committed ₹50,000 crore in investments in Assam, lauding the state’s transformative projects, including semiconductor manufacturing and strategic infrastructure across the Brahmaputra, which he termed the “lifeline of progress, bridges to prosperity and the pathway to a

brighter future.”

Sunday’s meeting, held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in the state secretariat, aimed to operationalise the understandings reached between the Assam government and the Adani Group, according to an official statement.

The discussions focused on the MoUs signed during the summit relating to investments in cement plants, an aerocity, and a thermal power project, among others. The two also discussed opportunities arising from the Jogighopa Multimodal Logistics Park and explored how the Adani Group could help activate economic activity around the park.

The Adani Group already operates the Guwahati airport.

Highlighting the facilities developed by the government — including air, road, rail and waterway connectivity — to spur business activity in the region, Sarma assured the group of “expeditious disposal” of its requirements, including the allotment of suitable land. He said the state was keen to fast-track development of Assam’s “economic gateway.”

“The discussion also unfolded several pathways for involving Adani Group’s expertise for laying newer grounds. Dr Sarma during the meeting also stated that the collaborations with the Group can unleash new possibilities in logistical connectivity and allied infrastructure projects and create a landscape for flourishing business opportunities in diversified sectors in Assam,” the official statement said.

Outlining the implementation roadmap, Sarma said the Assam government works “24/7 for the people of the state,” and expressed his gratitude to the Adani Group for convening the meeting on a Sunday.