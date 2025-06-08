MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 08 June 2025

Assam floods ease, toll at 23; ferry services resume as rivers start receding across state

More than 36,000 displaced people were taking shelter in 133 relief camps, while 68 relief distribution centres were also operational.

PTI Published 08.06.25, 06:57 PM
Flood like situation in Assam

Flood like situation in Assam PTI

The flood situation in Assam continued to improve with the affected population and area decreasing to around 3.37 lakh in 12 districts respectively, officials said on Sunday.

An official bulletin said that the total death toll in this year’s floods and landslides is at 23, including six killed in mudslides, till Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, were on a receding trend, though a few of these continued to flow above the danger mark.

Following this, ferry services which had been suspended since last week will be partially restored over the Brahmaputra during the day.

The Brahmaputra was flowing over the danger level at Dhubri, Kopili at Dharamtul, Barak at BP Ghat and Kushiyara at Sribhumi till Saturday evening.

A total of 3,37,358 people in 41 circles and 999 villages in 12 districts remained affected by the deluge, with Sribhumi the worst-hit where over 1.93 lakh people are reeling under floods.

In Hailakandi, 73,724 remained affected and in Cachar, 56,398 are still flood-hit.

More than 36,000 displaced people were taking shelter in 133 relief camps, while 68 relief distribution centres were also operational.

Cropland of 12,659 hectares remained inundated.

Two districts are still reeling under ‘urban floods', affecting 284 people.

Kaziranga National Park and Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary also remained affected by floods, officials said.

Meanwhile, ferry services over the Brahmaputra in Guwahati will resume partially on Sunday, an Inland Water Transport (IWT) department release said.

The Guwahati–Madhyam Khanda Ferry Service will temporarily operate from the Guwahati Rajaduar Ferry Ghat, until the approach road on the north bank side is restored and deemed safe for ferry commuters.

The Guwahati–Kurua Ferry Service will resume on Monday.

The operation of wooden boats in the Guwahati area will remain prohibited and the decision regarding their resumption of services will be taken after reviewing the river conditions, the IWT release added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Assam Floods Floods Heavy Rainfall
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

In Tamil Nadu, Amit Shah flags DMK's 'massive corruption' ahead of 2026 Assembly polls

'In the 2026 Assembly election, BJP-AIADMK will form NDA government in Tamil Nadu and people will defeat DMK in 2026 polls and the DMK is 100 per cent failure government,' said Shah
Devendra Fadnavis.
Quote left Quote right

People have rejected Rahul Gandhi, and in retaliation, he is rejecting the people and their mandate

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT