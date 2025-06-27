Headway in capping well gas leak: ONGC 'optimistic' about completing snubbing operation

Energy major ONGC said on Thursday that it was “optimistic” about completing the snubbing operation at the oil well that suffered a blowout in upper Assam’s Sivasagar district on June 12 “before sundown on Friday”.

Snubbing is an essential part before the final well control or the well capping process is launched.

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited’s (ONGC) statement said the energy major, in close coordination with international well control specialists from US-based CUDD Pressure Control, achieved a key breakthrough” on Thursday in its ongoing operations at the well.

“The team successfully cleared all remaining rig materials, including staircases, entangled wires, and other structural components. This critical step culminated in the safe removal and dragging out of the rig substructure, thereby creating clear access to the wellhead and enabling preparations for the upcoming snubbing operation, an essential part of the final well control process,” the statement said.

The US-based experts joined the crisis management team of the ONGC on June 20 to cap the oil well from which there was “uncontrollable gushing of gas” affecting 330 families living in its vicinity.

The incident also triggered protests by local organisations against the ONGC and the private firm SK Petro involved in the servicing of the affected oil well.

The ONGC also said on Thursday that arrangements for the deployment of snub lines and other preparatory activities are now under way.

This phase will include the careful removal of the existing Blowout Preventer (BOP) followed by the installation of a replacement unit as part of the well-capping strategy.

Favourable weather conditions throughout the day enabled the teams to maximise their productivity helping it execute key tasks with high efficiency, the statement said.

“With steady progress and a focused operational roadmap, ONGC is optimistic about completing the snubbing operation before sundown on Friday... The corporation remains committed to executing every stage of the operation with utmost precision, safety, and environmental responsibility,” the statement said.

The energy major had said on Wednesday that a gas composition analysis conducted on June 24 indicated that the discharge was “approximately 97 per cent methane, confirming that the gas remains within manageable and safe parameters, with no immediate risk to surrounding habitations”.