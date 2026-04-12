Guwahati Press Club to approach President, PM and EC over ‘targeting’ of journalists in Assam

The Guwahati Press Club (GPC) on Saturday decided to approach President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Election Commission, among others, over the “targeting” of journalists in Assam by the “ruling class” while seeking remedial measures to improve the situation.

GPC president Khagen Kalita said the decision followed a protest meeting at the club over Friday’s attack on the Lakhimpur office of leading vernacular daily Asomiya Pratidin and the “growing targeting” of journalists.

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The protest saw healthy participation of journalists with few senior ones urging the fraternity to ask questions without fear or favour and to stand by those targeted or ridiculed for raising uncomfortable issues.

Kalita said the GPC would also draw the attention of the President, Prime Minister, Union ministry of information and broadcasting, Election Commission, Assam chief secretary and the DGP, seeking “remedial steps”.

He added that the GPC would convene a citizens’ meeting after the Bihu festivities to discuss “the overall targeting of journalists by the ruling class and how to deal with it”.

Another resolution, he said, was to request press clubs and associations across Assam to hold protests against the “ruling class’ behaviour towards journalists”.

“The immediate trigger for the protest was the attack on a media office in Lakhimpur and the worrying conduct of the Assam chief minister towards journalists,” Kalita said.

A statement issued by the Pratidin Media Network on Friday condemning the attack on the Lakhimpur edition office of Asomiya Pratidin by unidentified miscreants in the early hours of Friday, claimed: “It comes at a time when certain remarks made publicly by the Hon’ble Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, against sections of the media, including organisations under the Pratidin Media Network, have raised serious concerns.”

Referring to the chief minister’s remarks on Thursday night, the statement said Sarma had questioned the credibility and functioning of media houses such as Pratidin Media, alleging bias and financial influence in coverage.

“Further, statements indicating that if the present government returns to power, media figures such as Shri Jayanta Baruah (editor, Asomiya Pratidin and chairman, Pratidin Media Network) will be ‘politically and intellectually destroyed’ are deeply concerning,” it added.

It also expressed concern over Sarma’s alleged “targeting” of national and international media organisations, including the BBC and The Lallantop, and urged him to uphold constitutional values of free speech and a free press.

Besides Pratidin, the chief minister also criticised television channel DY365. A BJP MLA had also targeted a BBC reporter ahead of the April 9 Assembly polls in the state.

A BJP-led government has been in power in Assam since 2016.