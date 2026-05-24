Farhan Akhtar-Ranveer Singh ‘Don 3’ dispute resolution in sight with film body to announce stand on Monday

The controversy surrounding Don 3 may move towards a resolution on Monday, with the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) expected to announce its official stand following a complaint filed by filmmaker Farhan Akhtar over Ranveer Singh’s exit from the film.

According to an official statement issued by FWICE, the complaint was submitted through the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA), of which Farhan Akhtar is a member.

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The film body said it had examined the complaint and the surrounding circumstances before arriving at a decision, which is expected to be formally communicated during a press conference scheduled for Monday evening, News18 reported.

“During the press conference, FWICE will officially address the matter and communicate its stand and decision after examining the complaint and the related circumstances,” the statement read.

The press conference is expected to take place around 4pm on Monday.

The controversy surrounding Don 3 began in December 2025 when Ranveer Singh exited the project after being associated with it for nearly two years. The development came shortly after the commercial success of Ranveer’s film Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar.

Farhan Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani reportedly maintained that substantial investments had already been made in the pre-production of Don 3 based on Ranveer’s commitment to the project.

The producers also alleged that the actor had delayed the project multiple times due to scheduling conflicts before eventually stepping away entirely.

Production banner Excel Entertainment later reportedly sought compensation of Rs 40 crore from the actor.

Farhan Akhtar recently opened up about the issue during an interaction with The Hollywood Reporter India. “What I’ve learnt is expect the unexpected. You can’t take anything for granted until it’s on film,” he said.

Farhan also spoke about the emotional strain that setbacks in filmmaking can cause. “You realise at some point, there’ll be a period that would come that would be a bit challenging. You’ve had it good. It’s okay, just take it in your stride,” he added.

Don 3 was officially announced in 2024 as the latest instalment in the Don franchise. The earlier films, released in 2006 and 2011, featured Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

The franchise originated with the 1978 cult classic Don, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman, and co-written by Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan.