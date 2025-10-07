Assam launches scheme for dignified return of deceased from outside state

The Assam government on Monday launched the Shraddhanjali Scheme to ensure the smooth and dignified return of mortal remains of state domiciles who die

outside Assam.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that upon receiving a complaint through designated helplines, the state government “will ensure a dignified return of the deceased back to Assam.”

Families can seek assistance by contacting 9181014888 (WhatsApp), 0361-2381511 (landline), emergency number 112, or the Sewa Setu Portal, providing details such as location, address, identification proof and time of death.

Sarma posted on X: “From now on, sons and daughters of Assam who pass away due to unforeseen circumstances outside the State will have a dignified farewell in their motherland...”

Notified on July 3, the scheme was implemented ahead of its formal launch, facilitating the return of 24 bodies, including nine construction workers who died in Tamil Nadu on September 30.

The scheme excludes economically well-off individuals and patients undergoing treatment outside Assam. “It is primarily for youths from Assam engaged in low-paying jobs, students studying outside the Assam and those who die in special circumstances (accidents, murder, suicide, etc),” a notification issued by the home and political department said.

The Assam Police Special Branch is the nodal agency for implementation. A DIG, SB-level officer will act as state nodal officer, coordinating with other states and transport agencies. District superintendents of police will serve as district nodal officers.

In cases requiring investigation or post-mortem, a Special Branch officer may be deputed to expedite legal formalities and repatriation.