Grammar push for 18 Nagaland languages: University-govt team targets curriculum integration

Nagaland University is partnering with the state’s Directorate of School Education to develop written grammar for the 18 recognised languages of Nagaland.

While Naga languages have been taught in schools for decades, none have had dedicated written grammars for the teaching-learning process.

“This landmark initiative addresses the gap by systematically documenting grammar — including parts of speech, tense and aspect, phrase and clause structures and tone —while enriching vocabulary and clarifying orthography where needed,” an official statement said.

The project seeks to provide structured pedagogical grammars for inclusion in school textbooks from Class V to Class XII, ensuring alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

This long-term effort not only strengthens NEP 2020’s vision of multilingual education, but also addresses the risks of language marginalisation by ensuring each Naga language is valued as much as dominant languages, the university said.

The grammar developed under this initiative will be incorporated into school textbooks alongside prose, poetry and translation, under the supervision of State Council of Educational Research and Training and Nagaland Board of School Education.

Teacher training programmes are being planned to support the smooth integration of grammar teaching in classrooms, beginning with refresher courses hosted by Nagaland University.

Nagaland University is the only central university in the state.

The project is led by Dr Mimi Kevichüsa Ezung, associate professor and head, department of tenyidie, Nagaland University.

Tenyidie is the standardised form of the Angami language spoken by the Angami community of Nagaland as well as the speech community of nine other tribes, which collectively fall under the Tenyimia group.

Professor Jagadish K. Patnaik, vice-chancellor, Nagaland University, said: “It gives me great pleasure to announce that the department of Tenyidie, Nagaland University, has taken the lead in a historic initiative to develop grammar resources for the 18 State-recognised languages of Nagaland for inclusion in school textbooks. This endeavour is not merely an academic exercise but a cultural mission — one that seeks to preserve, strengthen and promote the linguistic heritage of our people.”

Tenyidie is a Tibeto-Burman language of the Bodo-Naga sub-group. It is a language spoken by the Tenyimia group of Nagas which comprises of Angami, Chakesang, Rengma, Pochury, Zeliangrong, Maram, Thangal, Mao, Poumai and Inpui tribes.

The 18 languages covered under this programme include Ao, Chang, Chokri, Khiamniungan, Konyak, Kuki, Kuzhale (Khezha), Liangmai, Lotha, Nthenyi (Southern Rengma), Nzonkhwe (Northern Rengma), Phom, Pochury, Sangtam, Sümi, Tenyidie (Angami), Yimkhiung

and Zeme.

Currently, only a few languages—such as Tenyidie, Ao, Lotha, and Sümi—are taught beyond Class VIII, with Tenyidie being offered up to MA and PhD level. This grammar-writing initiative will lay the foundation for expanding other languages to higher levels of education.

Stressing on the cultural significance of the project, Dr Mimi Kevichüsa Ezung said the two main components of language are vocabulary and grammar. A written grammar is a formal representation of the abstract properties of a language.

“At a time when Naga languages are undergoing standardisation, developing pedagogical grammars is crucial. It ensures consistency and regularity in writing and in speech, while instilling pride in one’s mother tongue. This initiative is not just about textbooks but it is also about preserving identity, culture and indigenous knowledge,” Ezung said.

The project is collaborative in nature, involving multiple stakeholders, including the Language Literature Boards, the State Centre of Naga Languages and State Council of Educational Research and Training and the Nagaland Board of School Education, which integrate grammar into the official curriculum.