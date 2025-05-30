Congress leader questioned for six hours over defence of Gaurav Gogoi amid Pakistan link allegations

The police on Thursday questioned Assam Congress leader Ripun Bora in connection with the press conference he had addressed on Tuesday in defence of newly-appointed Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi over his and his wife’s alleged links with Pakistan.

Bora told The Telegraph that he reached the chief minister's special vigilance cell office at 11am and the questioning continued for about six hours. "They asked me questions related to my May 25 press conference on Gaurav Gogoi. I told them what I knew. It was cordial and they said they will call me if they require. SP, R. Kalita, questioned me."

Bora added that he has asked the police to question chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his BJP MLA colleague Diganta Kalita.

"The chief minister should be questioned because he says he has proof and he will reveal it on September 10. Why wait till September 10? On the other hand, Diganta Kalita had posted on his Facebook page details about what Gogoi did during his 15-day trip to Pakistan in 2013. He should be questioned because it seems he has all the details. I have presented screenshots of Kalita's FB posts.

"They asked me why I was defending Gogoi blindly (in the press meet) without knowing the facts about his visit to Pakistan and what he did there...," Bora said before leaving for Delhi for Friday's AICC meeting on Assam PCC.

Bora was accompanied to the chief minister's vigilance office by Mahila Congress president Mira Borthakur and Seva Dal president Deep Bayan.

Bora, a former Assam PCC president and minister, posted on X: "After the six-hour marathon interrogation about @GauravGogoiAsm and his wife's Pakistan links and the press conference addressed by me on 25th May 2025 in which I completely refuted the allegations made by CM @himantabiswa the SIT has allowed me to go home for today and said that they may call me again. They tried to extract information about Gaurav's Pakistan links. I flatly denied this because this is nothing but a political conspiracy by CM."

In a post on X on Wednesday, Bora had said: "This is an attempt to harass me, intimidate me and suppress my voice. But as a law-abiding citizen, I have decided to appear before CM vigilance. If they send me to jail, I am ready to go to jail.”

Gogoi, the deputy leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, was on Monday appointed the Assam PCC president, reflecting the Opposition party’s resolve to take the fight to the ruling BJP amid the latter's growing attempts to project him and his wife as having close ties with Pakistan.

On Wednesday, Gogoi thanked the party leadership for trusting him by appointing him the Assam PCC president despite the “smear campaign” launched by Sarma against him and his wife. The chief minister has been accusing Gogoi and his wife of having links with Pakistan's ISI.