Complaint against BJP for vandalism: 8 members named, Congress calls for arrest

The Assam Congress in Assam on Monday lodged police complaints in Guwahati and Tezpur seeking action against the vandalism that took place during protests called by the ruling BJP outside the party’s state headquarters since Sunday.

The vandalism took place during Sunday’s Rajiv Bhawan Gherao programme of the BJP in Guwahati and in Tezpur on Monday against the alleged “derogatory” words used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother during a Voter Adhikar Yatra meeting in Bihar few days ago.

However, the Congress has distanced itself from the incident, saying the BJP sends its agents to create trouble in their meetings.

The complaint lodged by Assam Congress general secretary (administration), Pradyut Bhuyan, with the Bhangagarh police sought action against eight BJP party leaders and members, who allegedly led a group of BJP workers “unlawfully assembled outside Rajiv Bhawan” in Guwahati and “launched a premeditated attack on the premises” around 2pm on Sunday.

“The accused and their associates tore down posters and banners displayed outside Rajiv Bhawan, causing damage to property belonging to the Congress party. This act of vandalism amounts to mischief, as it was done with the intent to cause wrongful loss and destruction,” Bhuyan stated in the complaint.

He added that the “mob illegally tried to trespass the compound of Rajiv Bhawan and “threatened” Congress workers, including women members, “using abusive language and gestures”.

“The threats included warnings of further violence if the Congress workers did not comply with their demands or cease their political activities. Most alarmingly, the accused persons also targeted Guwahati deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Mrinal Deka... The mob physically assaulted him by throwing black ink on his face and uniform, using criminal force to deter him from discharging his duties as a public servant,” the complaint stated.

Congress named BJP vice-presidents Ratna Singh and Juri Sharma Bordoloi, media convenor Rupam Goswami, spokesperson R. Sharma and members Gunjan Sharma, N. Sarma, Purabee Roy and Sidhanku Ankur Barua as the instigators of

the crowd.

“These individuals were seen directing the mob, encouraging the vandalism, and actively participating in the threats and assault. Other unidentified BJP workers were also involved, and I request that their identities be ascertained through investigation, including review of CCTV footage from Rajiv Bhawan and nearby areas, as well as the video evidence I can submit,” the complaint said.

The Assam Congress has sought action under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including unlawful assembly, rioting, voluntarily causing hurt to public servant, damage to property, criminal trespass and criminal intimidation.

The Congress has demanded registration of an FIR, a thorough investigation including the interrogation of the accused and medical examination of DCP Mrinal Deka and injured parties and the immediate arrests of the accused.

“If they don’t register the FIR, we will take the legal route. The protest was an attempt to divert attention from our successful party rally in Dibrugarh on Sunday over the issue of voter list manipulation. Our meeting was from 12 noo to 3 pm. This was our first big rally in a decade in Dibrugarh. The attack on Rajiv Bhawan took place around 2pm. This shows that the BJP is rattled with the response the Congress is getting from the public in the run-up to the 2026 Assembly polls. We will not back off,” Bhuyan said.

He also said Bihar Police has arrested a man for the alleged derogatory remarks against Modi’s mother, and the accused reportedly is a BJP man. “We don’t understand what the BJP is trying to prove by attacking Rajiv Bhawans,” Bhuyan said.

State Seva Dal president Deep Bayan said they have lodged a complaint with Tezpur Police on the attack on the Rajiv Bhawan in Tezpur.

“The BJP is carrying out a false propaganda against our party and Rahul Gandhiji. We also staged a protest in Tezpur against state minister Ashok Singhal for insulting the Congress party by comparing it with an animal, and the attack on Rajiv Bhawan. We will continue with our protests,” Bayan said.