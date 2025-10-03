Call to free 'national treasure' Wangchuk: Assam civil society slams NSA detention

Assam Nagarik Samaj, a prominent civil society organisation, on Thursday sought the “immediate release” of activist Sonam Wangchuk, currently detained under the National Security Act (NSA).

Wangchuk was taken into NSA custody on September 26, two days after a protest in Ladakh seeking statehood and Sixth Schedule Status turned volatile, leaving four dead and over 85 injured.

Prominent Assamese citizens Hiren Gohain, Harekrishna Deka, Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, Paresh Malakar, Abdul Mannan and Shantanu Barthakur, who are also associated wih the Samaj, issued the statement for Wangchuk’s release, calling him a “national treasure”.

The Samaj said: “Sonam Wangchuk is a national treasure, leading a peaceful movement to secure autonomy, cultural preservation, and environmental protection

for Ladakh.”

“We strongly condemn his detention and demand his immediate release. The high-handed actions of the ruling BJP government reveal a troubling disregard for the aspirations of people in India’s peripheral regions. The sooner we realise this is better for us,” it said.

The Samaj said that Wangchuk was a “distinguished educator, innovator, and environmentalist” and a “tireless advocate for Ladakh’s autonomy”.

Wangchuk had undertaken several hunger strikes to press for demands such as the Sixth Schedule for Ladakh, statehood to empower Ladakh’s people with legislative authority, separate Lok Sabha constituencies for Leh and Kargil, a public service commission to promote employment for local youth and safeguards for Ladakh’s environment and cultural heritage, the statement said.

These demands “align” with the federal principles enshrined in India’s Constitution and reflect the “legitimate aspirations” of Ladakh’s people, it added.

“From September 10 to September 24, Wangchuk and his supporters staged a peaceful fast to highlight these issues. Regrettably, the government’s lack of response frustrated some protesters, leading to an outbreak of violence on September 24,” the Samaj said.

“Wangchuk promptly withdrew the protest, condemned the violence and cautioned that such actions would undermine the movement’s objectives,” the Samaj said, adding that despite “his commitment to non-violence”, he was held under the NSA.

Wangchuk is currently lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail, Rajasthan.