Bike theft of woman from Uttarakhand on India tour visiting Guwahati raises safety concern

The motorcycle of a woman from Uttarakhand visiting Guwahati, as part of her India tour, was stolen from a guest house on Wednesday evening.

The rider’s video seeking help has gone viral, prompting the city police to immediately activate their search operation and the Opposition to go after the government over the law and order situation in the state.

Popularly known as “Rider Noni”, the woman took to her social media on Thursday to share that she is in Guwahati, and her motorcycle was stolen from a guest house in Sarusajai. She also sought help from Assam police and the chief minister to recover the bike at the earliest.

She uploaded the video after lodging a complaint with the police. It was an Yamaha MT motorcycle, sources said.

Noni said she has been away from her home for six months trying to cover 30,000 kilometers on her India tour to spread awareness about women empowerment.

She added that after covering half of the country, it was “unfortunate” that she had to deal with bike theft within hours of arriving in Guwahati, a development which will severely impact her travel plans because of difficulty in arranging finances for the trip.