Assam: Tighter rules for setting up private institutions, security clearance mandatory in 'national interest'

Decision comes in wake of recent developments surrounding University of Science and Technology Meghalaya, which is one of the leading institution in the Northeast, but has come under scanner following the arrest of its chancellor and founder, Mahbabul Hoque, in a case related to exam-related malpractices

Umanand Jaiswal Published 06.03.25, 05:51 AM
Himanta Biswa Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma File picture

The BJP-led Assam government has made security clearance mandatory in “national interest” for anyone seeking to set up a private university or a medical college or technical institution in the state.

Assam chief minister on Wednesday said in a post on X that Assam has taken “another landmark decision to protect national security interests”.

Sarma said: “Anyone seeking to establish a private university or any technical or medical educational institution must obtain clearance from the home department from a national security perspective.”

“Additionally, such institutions must undergo periodic inspections to ensure full adherence to the secular principles of our Constitution and to confirm that they are not directly or indirectly involved in religious conversion.” the chief minister added.

Security clearance for new private universities was one of the several decisions taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Sarma on Tuesday.

The decision has come in wake of the recent developments surrounding the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), Sarma said. USTM is one of the leading institution in the Northeast, but it has come under the scanner following the arrest of its chancellor and founder, Mahbabul Hoque, in a case related to exam-related malpractices.

Before Hoque’s arrest on February 21, the USTM was in the news owing to allegations levelled by Sarma , who had blamed it for selling fake degrees.

On Tuesday, Sarma had also said that the cabinet has approved the amendment to the Assam Private Universities Act 2007.

