Manipur: Assam Rifles apprehend six cadres of United Kuki National Army from Churachandpur

The Assam Rifles on Saturday said it has apprehended six cadres of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA) from Churachandpur district of strife-hit Manipur during a major counter-insurgency operation.

In a post on X, the Assam Rifles said it had dealt a “major blow” to the “UKNA networks” operating in Churachandpur and Jiribam districts through a jungle operation codenamed Operation Songkot conducted on October 1.

“Six dreaded UKNA militants, including senior commander SS Lt Jamkhogin Guite Lupho alias Pepsi, have been apprehended,” the post said.

Police said the arrested cadres have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Arms Act and other relevant laws. All six hail from Churachandpur district.

The UKNA is not among the Kuki-Zo militant outfits under the Suspension of Operation (SoO) pact with the government. Sources said the group became active following the ethnic clashes between the Meiteis and the Kuki-Zos that broke out in May 2023.

The operation comes days after the September 19 ambush on an Assam Rifles team in Bishnupur district by cadres of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), a Meitei-based militant outfit, that left two personnel dead and five injured. Bishnupur borders Churachandpur, both epicentres of the ongoing ethnic conflict.

According to Manipur Police, the arrested militants were identified as Paolenlal Kipgen, 30, Kamgoulen, 23, Lhunkholen Singson, 26, Khaiginpau, 37, and Thangzasun, 37. One apprehended cadre was found to be a juvenile and has been sent to an observation home.

The police said the security forces recovered an M79 grenade launcher with three bombs, two 9mm pistols with five rounds, eight radio sets with chargers, eight pairs of jungle shoes, three kg of opium seeds and three mobile phones from them.

“Further investigation is underway to trace the associates and other cadres of the outfit,” police said.

In a separate operation, Assam Rifles also apprehended Paolen Guite, the commander-in-chief of the Chin Kuki Mizo Army (CKMA), during a raid in S Munuam village in Churachandpur.