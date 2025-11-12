Assam government unveils new subsidy scheme for NFSA families ahead of Assembly polls

The BJP-led Assam government on Monday launched a new scheme to provide red lentils, sugar and salt to families covered under the National Food Security Act at prices lower than the market rate in a programme held at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra here.

The move is set to benefit nearly 70 lakh families covering around 2.45 crore beneficiaries just months ahead of next year’s Assembly elections.

Each ration card holder, who used to get only 5kg free rice per person, can now purchase a kilogram of red lentils at ₹69, sugar at ₹38 and salt at ₹10 per month, costing ₹117.

These rates will remain effective for November and December but from January these three items can be purchased for only ₹100 (red lentils at ₹60, sugar at ₹30 and salt at ₹10) from January.

A grocery shop owner in Guwahati said in the open market sugar is currently sold between ₹48 and ₹54, masur dal or red lentils between ₹90 to ₹120 and salt between ₹20 and ₹30 depending on the variety and quality.

These products will be available in specially designed one-kilogram packets. Similar to the free rice distribution system, beneficiaries can collect these items during the Anna Seva Divas between 1st and 10th of every month from fair price shops.

For the current month, the items were made available from Monday, a fair price shop owner said.

Assam chief minister Himantya Biswa Sarma also announced plans to include subsidised edible oil in the future. Political observers said the move could bolster the BJP’s electoral prospects by recreating the “feel-good factor” that benefited the party in the 2021 Assembly polls.