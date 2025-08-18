Assam gives 3,000 bighas to cement firm, Gauhati HC asks: ‘Are you giving away a district?’

The Gauhati High Court has questioned the Assam government’s decision to transfer nearly 3,000 bighas of land in Dima Hasao district to Mahabal Cements for a proposed factory, terming the allotment “extra ordinary”.

During a hearing recently, Justice Sanjay Kumar Medhi expressed strong reservations over the allotment, remarking: “3000 bighas! The entire district? What is going on? 3000 bighas allotted to a private company? We know how barren the land is… 3000 bighas? What kind of decision is this? Is this some kind of joke or what? Your need is not the issue, the public interest is the issue.”

Observing that “a cursory glance” at the case revealed the allotment itself to be extraordinary, the court directed the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) to place before it the official records and the policy under which such a vast tract was handed over.

“This Court directs Shri C. Sarma, learned Standing Counsel, NCHAC to obtain the records containing the policy to allot such a huge chunk of land measuring 3000 Bighas to a factory,” the order stated.

The company’s counsel argued that the land was “only barren land” and was essential for the functioning of the factory, claiming that the allotment was made pursuant to a mining lease granted under a tender process.

Petitioners opposing the decision have alleged that several families in Dima Hasao are being evicted from land they lawfully possess for the project.

The bench underlined that Dima Hasao is a sixth schedule district under the Constitution, where the rights and interests of indigenous tribal communities must be given precedence.

It also took note of the ecological importance of Umrangso, the site of the proposed factory, which is known as an environmental hotspot with hot springs, stop over for migratory birds and wildlife.

The state government has not yet provided a comprehensive explanation on why such a large area was deemed necessary for one company. With the court’s directions, the authorities must now submit policy documents and records to justify the allotment at the next hearing.